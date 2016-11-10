* Trump trade policy uncertainty puts pressure on Chinese
currency
* Dollar hits nearly 4-month highs against yen
* Markets still betting on Fed rate hike in December
By Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Nov 10 The Chinese yuan weakened past
6.80 per dollar in the offshore market on Thursday for the first
time in more than six years on fears that U.S. president elect
Donald Trump will act on the protectionist rhetoric that ran
through his campaign.
The dollar steadied against most major peers as currency
markets struggled for a clear narrative on the fallout of U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's economic policy, with Asian
markets particularly concerned about the future of U.S. trade
with China under the Republican's government.
Trump's shock victory over Hillary Clinton initially
triggered a massive selloff in risk assets - sending the yen,
euro and Swiss franc higher - before turning around in volatile
trade, helped in part by Trump's acceptance speech which focused
on unity and economic growth.
"For Asian currencies, the initial conclusions are somewhat
negative, given the trade dependency of the region, if not on
the US, then on China," HSBC strategist Paul Mackel said in a
note.
The yuan weakened to 6.8158 against the dollar.
Against the yen, the dollar hit a 3-1/2 month high of 105.95 yen
.
The Australian dollar, hammered on Wednesday by concern over
Trump's protectionist promises and their fallout for China and
others, was back up over 1 percent against the greenback
. That was helped by better-than-expected after mortgage
data but other analysts also pointed to the potential for a
boost in U.S. infrastructure spending, which would drive more
demand for the iron and other commodities Australia produces.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was flat on the day at 98.540
after rising to an overnight high of 98.704, its highest since
Oct. 28 in a stunning reversal from lows seen on the initial
signs of Trump's triumph.
"Nobody really knows what he is going to do and we don't
even have any idea what his advisors are thinking," currency
strategist Lutz Karpowitz said.
"Markets are waiting to see if and how he will implement
some of the stranger ideas he spoke about during his election
campaign. But he will definitely implement some of those ideas
which means that the current dollar strength won't be
sustained."
Others see substantial reasons to expect more broad dollar
strength next year. Trump has promised tax reform which may draw
more U.S. corporate profits home and higher fiscal spending and
growth is expected to spur inflation and dollar interest rates
higher.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury debt
fell back in Asian trading to 1.995 percent, compared to its
U.S. close of 2.064 percent on Wednesday.
Prices fell on 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds on
Wednesday, pushing yields to their highest levels in 10 months.
After a blip following the election result, investors have
reverted to expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates at next month's meeting, after a year on hold.