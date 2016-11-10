* Dollar index hits two-week highs as Trump tone calms
markets
* Dollar climbs to highest in nearly four months against yen
* Markets still betting on Fed rate hike in December
* Trump trade policy uncertainty puts pressure on Chinese
currency
By Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Nov 10 The dollar climbed to a
3-1/2-month high against the yen on Thursday as markets weighed
the election of businessman Donald Trump for U.S. president and
how his policies could affect economic growth.
Traditionally seen as a safe haven, the yen sank as low as
101.19 on Wednesday when it became clear Trump had beaten
Hillary Clinton and risk assets plunged. The dollar quickly
regained its footing in choppy trade, helped in part by Trump's
acceptance speech, which focused on unity and economic growth.
The greenback rose by more than 1 percent on the day to
106.90 yen for the first time since July in a stunning
rebound against a basket of major currencies, trading up
almost half a percent after brief initial losses on Trump's win.
"The dollar is taking back ground since yesterday's election
as market uncertainty was calmed by Trump's more presidential
tone in his victory speech," Caxton FX analyst Alexandra
Russell-Oliver said.
While Trump's concilliatory tone boosted market expectations
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December
and supported dollar strength, markets are still struggling for
a clear narrative on what the Republican's presidency will mean
for global growth.
"Nobody really knows what he is going to do and we don't
even have any idea what his advisers are thinking," said
currency strategist Lutz Karpowitz.
"Markets are waiting to see if and how he will implement
some of the stranger ideas he spoke about during his election
campaign. But he will definitely implement some of those ideas,
which means that the current dollar strength won't be
sustained."
Others see substantial reasons to expect more broad dollar
strength next year. Trump has promised tax reform, which may
draw more U.S. corporate profits home, and higher fiscal
spending and growth is expected to spur inflation and boost
dollar interest rates.
The Chinese yuan weakened past 6.80 per dollar in the
offshore market on Thursday for the first time in more than six
years on fears that Trump will act on the protectionist rhetoric
that ran through his campaign, particularly regarding trade with
China. The yuan eased to 6.8259 against the dollar.
"For Asian currencies, the initial conclusions are somewhat
negative, given the trade dependency of the region, if not on
the U.S., then on China," HSBC strategist Paul Mackel said in a
note.
The Australian dollar, hammered on Wednesday by concern over
Trump's protectionist promises and their fallout for China and
others, was back up by more than 1 percent against the greenback
.
That was helped by better than expected mortgage data,
though some analysts pointed to the potential for a boost in
U.S. infrastructure spending to drive demand for the iron and
other commodities Australia produces.
The New Zealand dollar was down almost 1 percent
after the central bank cut rates on Wednesday and signalled the
possible end to easing.
The euro earlier hit a two-week low of $1.0887, near its
lowest against the greenback since Oct. 28.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Goodman)