* Expectations of stimulus, inflation under Trump boost
dollar
* On track to gain 3.2 pct on the week vs yen as US yields
soar
* But nerves over global picture support franc, yen on
Friday
* Peso still stuck near record lows, yuan falls
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 11 The dollar was set for its best
week in a year on Friday, extending gains against the yuan and
Mexican peso on concerns emerging markets could suffer most if
President-elect Donald Trump turns his protectionist rhetoric
into actions.
Traditional safe havens for investors' money, the yen and
the Swiss franc, recovered some of this week's losses against
the greenback, however, as markets worried about the global
consequences of such a policy shift and of higher U.S.
inflation.
Expectations of rising U.S. price pressures if Trump
delivers on promises to boost public spending and put barriers
on cheap imports have driven Treasury yields higher and boosted
the dollar since his victory on Tuesday.
The gains have come almost across the board, with the
exception of a recovering British pound and, in morning trade in
Europe, the dollar was another 0.1 percent higher against the
basket of currencies that measures its broader strength.
There are doubts whether the momentum will continue into
next week, and gains were focused on the two currencies that
would be expected to suffer most from U.S. trade tariffs,
protectionism and immigration controls.
China fixed the yuan another 0.2 percent lower at 6.8120 per
dollar and less-tightly controlled offshore rates reached as
high as 6.85, pointing to expectations of more losses. The peso
sank 3 percent to a record low of 21.395 per dollar.
"Emerging markets to the sword is the chatter," said Richard
Benson, co-head of portfolio investment with currency managers
Millennium Global in London.
"The question is whether the bond rout that we've seen lasts
next week. It is pretty hard for U.S. stocks to keep rising when
emerging is getting whacked, or for the dollar to perform
against the yen if risk assets come under proper pressure."
BULLISH GOLDMAN
The dollar dipped 0.4 percent from highs of close to 107 yen
hit on Thursday. It was marginally stronger on the day at 1.0879
per euro, a third of a cent off the previous session's 3-1/2
month high.
The greenback, however, was still set to end the week with a
more than 3 percent rise against its Japanese peer. It has
gained almost double that from lows hit on U.S. election night
before it became clear Trump was heading for victory.
Analysts from Goldman Sachs, forced to trim one of the
market's best-known bullish dollar calls earlier this year, said
in a note overnight they expected the greenback to add to its
gains.
"Many (are) asking if dollar strength in recent days can
extend," they said. "We think so and see the election as
something of a 'reset'."
Goldman are among those who have called for a rise to parity
with the euro. The note gave no details of current forecasts.
The fast pace of the dollar's appreciation against the yen
prompted a response from Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso,
usually known to make statements when the currency pair moves in
the opposite direction.
"It is exceptional for the yen to move 5 yen (against the
dollar) in two days," he told reporters, stressing the
importance of market stability.
The New Zealand dollar remained on the back foot after the
country's central bank cut interest rates on Wednesday. The kiwi
slipped 0.2 percent to $0.7198, poised to lose nearly 2
percent this week.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to swings in risk appetite,
was down 0.2 percent at $0.7598 and on track for a 1
percent weekly drop.
