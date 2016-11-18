* Dollar index hits fresh 14-year high

* Greenback heads for 7.5 percent fortnightly gain vs yen

* U.S. data, Yellen boost expectations for Dec Fed hike

* Chinese yuan hits eight-year low

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Nov 18 The dollar powered to its highest levels since 2003 against a basket of currencies on Friday, with Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election helping to give the greenback its best fortnight against the yen in almost 30 years.

Also underpinning the dollar was a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who on Thursday provided a strong signal that U.S. interest rates would rise next month, in line with most market participants' expectations.

The dollar climbed as much as 0.8 percent on Friday against the yen to hit a six-month high of 110.925. It had gained around 7.5 percent in the last two weeks against the Japanese currency, its strongest showing since January 1988 and its second-strongest performance in the era of floating exchange rates.

"What we're looking at is a broad shift of investment back to the U.S.," said Richard Cochinos, Citi's head of G10 currency strategy in London.

"There are expectations for tax cuts next year - which were part of the Trump campaign's promises - and then there's also the idea of what type of fiscal boost are you going to have. That's what's driving asset prices - it's people's expectations for the fiscal impulse next year," he said.

Cochinos added that political and economic worries in Europe, Britain and Japan were keeping investors away from those currencies, providing the dollar with another boost.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, hit 101.37, its highest since early April 2003.

Thursday's U.S. data gave even more credence to December rate-hike bets, with housing starts marking a nine-year peak, weekly jobless claims falling to a 43-year low and consumer prices posting their biggest increase in six months.

The data pushed up yields on U.S. Treasury notes, underpinning the dollar.

While Yellen did not explicitly say the Fed would take action at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, she told a Congressional committee that a rate hike was likely "relatively soon".

Markets are now pricing in a more than 90 percent chance of a rate hike by the end of the year, according to CME FedWatch.

The yen was given its own direction by the Bank of Japan's offer on Thursday to buy unlimited bonds, underscoring how serious it is about keeping the yield on Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond at zero percent, in a bid to control the yield curve and keep borrowing costs low.

"The BOJ is taking steps to build up its credibility. It's not just rhetoric, or verbal intervention," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of Hong Kong FX sales at State Street Global Markets. "Besides going to negative rates, they're actually participating in implementing steps in the direction that they want to go in."

China's yuan - which is on track for its biggest yearly falls since 1994 - hit a fresh eight-year low.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Additional reporting by Tokyo markets team, editing by Larry King)