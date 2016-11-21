* Dollar index still not far from 13 1/2-year highs
* Dollar/yen hits six-month high
* Speculators took profits on long dollar positions-IMM
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 21 The euro rose from an 11-month
low against a broadly weaker dollar on Monday with political
developments seen easing uncertainty surrounding next year's
German and French elections, lending some support to the
currency.
Although German Chancellor Angela Merkel's announcement on
Sunday that she would seek a fourth term in office did not come
as a surprise, it was regarded by strategists as positive for
the euro.
Merkel is seen as a defender of liberal democracy in the
West at a time when investors are worried that a wave of
populism and anti-globalisation sentiment is spreading across
Europe and threatening the break-up of the euro zone.
The euro climbed half a percent to $1.0645, having
touched its weakest levels since December 2015 on Friday.
"If Merkel is going for chancellor again, even if she has to
be in a grand coalition, the likelihood is that she will be
re-elected ... That creates some stability from a European
perspective," said UBS's head of currency strategy in Zurich,
Constantin Bolz.
In France, former president Nicolas Sarkozy was ousted in a
party primary from the election race over the weekend, leaving
ex-prime ministers Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe to battle it
out to become the centre-right Republicains' candidate for the
presidential election in May.
The winner is expected to face far-right, anti-EU National
Front leader Marine Le Pen. Some analysts said the defeat of the
deeply unpopular Sarkozy had lessened the prospects of her
winning, easing investor fears about a break-up of the euro
zone.
Others, however, maintained that the socially conservative
and pro-business Fillon - who won the first round primary ballot
with 44 percent of the vote - increased the perceived risk that
Le Pen could take power, as he lacked the broad appeal of the
more centrist Juppe.
"There had been some concern that if Sarkozy was up against
Le Pen, that would not be a particularly good circumstance,"
Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley said in London.
"The market has always been fairly confident that Le Pen
would fail to win the second (presidential election) round, but
after the Trump victory, markets began to get a little doubtful
about what opinion polls were suggesting."
Strategists said that the euro had also been boosted by a
slight weakening of the dollar, which was down 0.2 percent
against a basket of currencies after hitting its highest levels
in almost 14 years on Friday.
The greenback has climbed more than 3 percent since the
victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election on
Nov. 8. Investors bet that a Trump administration will adopt
expansionary fiscal policies leading to interest rate rises.
Most market participants expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to
hike rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting.
Against the yen, the dollar hit a six-month high of 111.190
yen, before easing back to 110.50, down a third of a
percent on the day.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed that speculators trimmed their dollar bets in
the week through Nov. 15, as profit-taking reduced net long
positions after they had risen seven straight weeks.
Japanese yen net longs, meanwhile, posted their lowest level
since early June, the data showed, with the yen a casualty of
the dollar's strong rally.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Mark
Heinrich)