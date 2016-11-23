* Dollar index trades below last week's 13-1/2 year high
* China's offshore yuan hits record low
* Greenback pauses after sharp rally over past 2 weeks
* FOMC minutes eyed
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 23 The dollar steadied near a recent
peak on Wednesday, taking a breather ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday after surging on expectations that a Donald
Trump administration will boost growth and inflation, pushing up
U.S. interest rates.
The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies - has climbed over 3 percent since Trump's
victory two weeks ago, but has edged slightly lower this week
after reaching its highest levels since early 2003.
Investors are betting the dollar will be strengthened by
Trump's plans for fiscal stimulus -- which may drive the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates faster than had been anticipated
because of increased inflation -- and for infrastructure
spending and the repatriation of profits earned overseas.
China's offshore yuan fell 0.4 percent on the day to a
record low of 6.9378 per dollar as traders grappled
with the strengthening U.S. currency and signs of accelerating
capital outflows in the wake of Trump's shock election win.
"I still think that's more of a dollar move, and they (the
Chinese authorities) are allowing that to be reflected more than
anything else, but it's important for them to try to ensure
things are under control," said UBS Wealth Management currency
strategist Geoffrey Yu.
Yu added that investors would be reluctant to take short
positions on the dollar ahead of the release minutes from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting, due later in the
day. Markets are now pricing in around a 95 percent chance of a
December Fed hike, according to CME FedWatch.
"I don't think people are ready to turn around on the dollar
yet," he said.
The dollar was flat on Wednesday against both the euro
and yen ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday,
having surged to multi-month highs against both currencies in
recent weeks.
"The dollar is taking a pause but with good reason - the
U.S. is on holiday tomorrow and it's going to be a very light
day the day afterwards," said Citi's head of G10 currency
strategy in London, Richard Cochinos.
"Investors will probably end up coming back on Monday to
refocus not so much on the dollar and the U.S. story but more
what are their expectations for Europe going forward."
The euro is facing a host of political risks in the coming
months - from an Italian constitutional referendum in less than
two weeks to French and German elections next year - that are
seen as likely to drive the euro lower.
The single currency traded at $1.0631 on Wednesday, close to
an 11-month low of $1.0569 hit last week.
