* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2 week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop (Updates trading, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, retreating further from a one-month high, amid lower U.S. bond yields and uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase. The greenback was on track for a second day of losses following a winning streak where it touched a five-week peak versus the euro and a 2-1/2 week high against the yen. Traders have scaled back bets on a looming U.S. rate hike as they concluded Fed Chair Janet Yellen didn't deliver enough conviction, at her economic testimony before Congress on Wednesday, on whether the Fed's next rate increase will come at its March 14-15 meeting. However, she signaled more than two rate increases may be possible this year as the economy approaches full employment and inflation closes in on the Fed's 2 percent goal. "The dollar rally that preceded Yellen's testimony wasn't given more fuel so we are seeing that move fade," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago. The dollar index was last down 0.7 percent at 100.48, below a one-month peak of 101.76 reached on Wednesday. The greenback scaled back from a 2-1/2 week high of 114.95 yen on Wednesday against the yen, touching a low of 113.17 yen. It was last down 0.8 percent at 113.24 yen. The euro gained 0.7 percent at $1.0672, recovering from a five-week trough of $1.052 set on Wednesday. Earlier Thursday, the greenback briefly pared its losses against the euro and yen following encouraging data led by a Philadelphia Fed measure on U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity which hit a 33-year high in February. Reduced expectations about a rate increase in March, together with declines on U.S. equity indexes, helped revive investors' appetite for U.S. Treasuries, pushing benchmark yields below 2.50 percent. After Yellen raised the possibility of more than two rate increases, other Fed officials, including Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President William Dudley, emphasized the overall path of further rate rises would be a gradual one. . Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 22 percent chance of a rate increase in March, down from 31 percent on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:56AM (1556 GMT) Description Last U.S. Close Pct Change Previous Session Euro/Dollar $1.0673 $1.0598 +0.71% Dollar/Yen 113.2700 114.1500 -0.77% Euro/Yen 120.90 120.98 -0.07% Dollar/Swiss 0.9982 1.0051 -0.69% Sterling/Dollar 1.2504 1.2458 +0.37% Dollar/Canadian 1.3066 1.3077 -0.08% Australian/Doll 0.7690 0.7708 -0.23% ar Euro/Swiss 1.0655 1.0654 +0.01% Euro/Sterling 0.8534 0.8502 +0.38% NZ 0.7222 0.7221 +0.01% Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2988 8.3375 -0.46% Euro/Norway 8.8603 8.8370 +0.26% Dollar/Sweden 8.8627 8.9182 +0.04% Euro/Sweden 9.4589 9.4548 +0.04% (Additional reporting by Yumna Mohamed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)