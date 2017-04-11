* Yen gains broadly on geopolitical risks
* Euro-yen touches 4-month lows
* French presidential election also weighs
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, April 11 The safe-haven yen rose broadly
on Tuesday, as investors considered a spectrum of risks
including possible U.S. action in Syria and North Korea, and a
resurgence in previously written-off contenders in France's
presidential race.
The possibility of some kind of U.S. military action against
North Korea in response to its weapons tests grew after U.S.
missile strikes against Syria last week in retaliation for a
chemical weapons attack on civilians.
The Japanese currency rose as much as 0.4 percent to 110.455
yen against the dollar in morning trade in London,
last trading at 110.62 yen.
"We did see the yen strengthen and that reflects overall
market uneasiness given the escalation of geopolitical risks we
have surrounding Syria and North Korea," said Valentin Marinov,
head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
The yen touched a four-month high versus the euro
as investors also weighed the possibility of a full-on four-way
contest in the French presidential elections, which could pose
greater uncertainty over the results.
It rose as much as 0.4 percent to 116.880 yen per euro, its
highest since Nov. 18..
"Part of the story has also to do with the selloff in
euro-yen where we see further downside as risks ahead of the
first round of the French presidential elections have grown of
late... so all that (is) boosting demand for safe havens,"
Marinov said.
Opinion polls indicate far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and
centrist Emmanuel Macron will come out ahead in the April 23
first round and make it to the May 7 run-off, with Macron
winning. But leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon has seen his ratings
surge and conservative Francois Fillon, damaged by a nepotism
scandal, has also regained some lost ground.
Both Le Pen's and Melenchon's pledges to hold referendums on
France's membership of the European Union have sparked fears
among investors of the potential for a wider breakup of the euro
zone.
The dollar index, which gauges the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major peers, was lower 0.1 percent on
the day at 100.85.
"The dollar rally we've seen over the past week may be a bit
overdone considering the risks we're still facing," said Thu Lan
Nguyen, currency analyst with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
China and South Korea agreed on Monday to impose tougher
sanctions on North Korea if it carries out nuclear or long-range
missile tests, a senior official in Seoul said, as a U.S. Navy
strike group headed to the region in a show of force.
