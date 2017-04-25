* Euro edges up towards $1.09
* Monday's French election-driven rise was biggest since
June
* Canadian dlr hit as US announces new duties on Canadian
lumber
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 25 The euro edged back towards the
previous day's five-month high on Tuesday after posting its
biggest one-day rise since June, on growing confidence that the
market-friendly Emmanuel Macron would beat far-right rival
Marine Le Pen to become the next French president.
The Canadian dollar -- or "loonie", in the trader jargon --
skidded to four-month lows after the United States slapped
duties on Canadian softwood lumber.
The centrist Macron won Sunday's French election first
round, sending the euro surging above $1.09 as investors
took heart from opinion polls showing Macron would soundly beat
Le Pen - who has threatened to pull France out of the euro zone
- in the run-off on May 7.
The euro was up 0.2 percent by 0820 GMT at $1.0891, less
than half a cent from a high of $1.0940 hit after Sunday's
election results, and after climbing 1.4 percent on Monday.
The first round outcome spared investors their worst-case
scenario of Le Pen facing off against far-left eurosceptic
Jean-Luc Melenchon, who had surged in the polls in recent weeks,
though he never broke into the top two.
That the pollsters - who had been criticised for failing to
predict last year's votes for Brexit and Donald Trump - had
accurately predicted Sunday's result bolstered confidence in
their projection that Macron would win the second round, by a
margin of 20 percentage points or more.
This increased confidence meant that political risk was
being priced out of the euro ahead of the second round, with
implied volatility - an option used to hedge against big future
price swings - having fallen sharply.
"This (second round) is going to be a non-event for the
market," said Commerzbank currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen.
"Markets have pretty much priced out the risk of a Le Pen
victory, and rightly so, because the first round of the
elections has shown that the polls in France were correct...and
this increases the confidence in the polls for the second
round...It's highly likely that (Macron) is going to win."
Nguyen added that focus around the euro would now
increasingly turn to monetary policy. The European Central Bank
meets on Thursday, though it is not expected to announce that it
is winding down -- or "tapering" -- its asset purchase programme
until later in the year, which should lift the euro.
The Canadian dollar fell half a percent to C$1.3570, its
lowest since December, against its U.S. counterpart, after U.S.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his agency will impose new
anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood
lumber imports.
Despite gains against most major currencies, the U.S. dollar
index -- which is heavily exposed to the euro -- slipped 0.1
percent to 98.983.
Against the yen, it climbed nearly 0.6 percent to 110.40
, as the safe-haven Japanese currency edged broadly lower.
"For the dollar to make a try for 112 yen, you'd like to see
some type of positive news out of the United States and an
easing in North Korea-related tensions," said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)