* Dollar rises vs. euro, eyes on ECB press conference at
1230 GMT
* U.S. tax plan offers no surprises, dollar/yen slips off
4-wk high
* Swedish crown falls vs euro after Riksbank extends
bond-buying
* Loonie, Mexican peso bounce as Trump says won't scrap
NAFTA
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, April 27 The dollar gained against the
euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest
rates unchanged, while Sweden's crown fell sharply after its
central bank fed yet more money into its economy.
The ECB left its interest rates and policy stance unchanged
as expected, keeping its unprecedented stimulus in place as
inflation remains below target, even if growth is finally
accelerating.
The dollar, earlier exhibiting weakness after disappointment
over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plan, edged higher versus
the euro as the single currency dipped following the ECB's
decision.
The greenback hit a day's high of $1.0921 against the euro,
up 0.2 percent on the day after the Bank's decision, with
investors awaiting a press conference from 1230 GMT for any
signs of a drift at the bank towards reining in its stimulus
programme later this year.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket
of peers was up 0.1 percent at 99.097.
"The focus (for the dollar) should be increasingly back to
the Federal Reserve (policy), but at the same time when it comes
to Trump and his announcements we believe that expectations have
been falling to some extent when it comes to his potential to
surprise," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist with Credit
Agricole in London.
"From that point of view, we don't expect any dollar
downside risks on the back of any disappointments with respect
to Trump."
Trump's plan would cut the income tax rate paid by public
corporations to 15 percent from 35 percent and reduce the top
tax rate assessed on pass-through businesses, including small
partnerships and sole proprietorships, to 15 percent from 39.6
percent.
The Swedish crown lost ground to the dollar and the euro
following the Riksbank decision to keep interest rates on hold
and extend its bond-buying programme by 15 billion crowns. It
was 1 percent lower to both, at 9.6530 crowns per euro and
8.8526 per dollar.
"Today's (Riksbank) announcement...should only soften the
pace of crown appreciation against euro, but it will not prevent
it," ING currency strategist Petr Krpata wrote in a research
note.
"We still look for lower EUR/SEK over coming months/quarters
and expect the cross to be gradually converging towards the 9.00
crowns per euro."
The Canadian dollar and Mexico's peso bounced after Trump
said he would not scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA), easing concerns towards U.S. trade protectionism for
now. The loonie was up 0.3 percent to C$1.3542 per
dollar, while the peso strengthened 1.2 percent to
18.95 pesos per dollar.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Tokyo
Markets Team; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)