* Dollar propped up by rise in Treasury yields
* Euro holds onto most of gains since French vote
* Sterling helped by bullish manufacturing survey
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 2 The dollar hit a six-week high
against the yen on Tuesday, lifted by a surge in U.S. government
bond yields after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
commented on the possibility of ultra long-term bond issuance.
With European markets returning after May Day holidays, the
greenback gained around a third of a percent to trade as high as
112.31 yen, its strongest since mid-March.
Mnuchin told Bloomberg in an interview on Monday that
issuing debt exceeding 30-years in maturity "can absolutely make
sense", driving 30-year yields to a three-week high and returns
on 10-year bonds to a session peak.
The euro, however, held strong against the greenback, some
measure of market doubts over whether the Trump administration
is capable of delivering a promised boost to growth, chiefly now
envisaged to come through tax cuts.
"Mnuchin's comments have at least stabilised the long end of
the curve," said Lee Hardman, an analyst with Japan's MUFG.
"But the dollar is still on the defensive in the near term.
The data from the U.S. has been coming in on the disappointing
side and the Fed is likely to acknowledge that ... this week."
The "Trumpflation" trades that dominated the end of last
year, driving Treasury yields and the dollar higher on
expectations of higher inflation, growth and official interest
rates, have faded this year.
The dollar is down almost 4 percent against the euro in the
first four months of 2017 and was less than half a cent off last
week's 5-1/2 month low of $1.0951 on Tuesday.
Latest U.S. economic indicators have been underwhelming.
Factory activity slowed in April, while consumer spending was
unchanged in March, and an important inflation measure fell on a
monthly basis for the first time since 2001.
Other numbers out later this week include an ADP employment
report on Wednesday, durable goods orders on Thursday and a
non-farm jobs report on Friday.
The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged
at a two-day policy meeting that begins on Tuesday, but its
attitude to the recent data will be crucial for market
expectations of another rise in interest rates in June.
Alessio de Longis, a portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds
in New York, said there was not enough progress on a fiscal
boost that might drive the dollar higher although he had not yet
turned outright positive on the euro.
"Neither one of these two (growth) stories is ripe right now
and really dominant, so that's why the euro is struggling to
find a clear direction and is stuck between $1.05 and $1.10," he
said.
"We have been underweight the euro for years and went
neutral literally on Sunday night after the French elections
results and plan to hold this position."
Sterling, one of the past month's strongest performers in
currency markets globally, gained 0.2 percent to $1.2912 after a
survey of purchasing managers pointed to a stronger
manufacturing sector thanks to the weaker pound.
That countered any nerves over reports of a fractious
meeting between Prime Minister Theresa May and European Union
officials last week which bode ill for Brexit talks this year.
Nomura analyst Jordan Rochester argued there was a risk of
the economy surprising on the upside as European growth
strengthened, turning the Bank of England less pessimistic and
reheating expectations of higher interest rates.
"The difficulty of the early stages of the Brexit
negotiations looks to be priced in already. The market learnt
nothing particularly new from the weekend’s dinner leaks," he
said.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Tom Heneghan and Ed Osmond)