By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 23 The dollar struggled to recover
ground against other major currencies on Tuesday as stronger
German data and low 10-year U.S. Treasury yields offset signs
investors were ready to take some profit on its worst week of
losses in a year.
Moves on major markets were tight, with the common
denominator still a weaker greenback, down 0.1 percent against
the yen, and as much as 0.7 percent against a resurgent New
Zealand dollar.
But despite another strong batch of numbers from flash
European purchasing manager surveys and a rise in
German business morale to an all-time high, the
euro was slightly lower in midday trading in Europe.
"U.S. political risk obviously has came very much to the
front of market attention in the past week," said Lee Hardman, a
currency economist with Japan's MUFG in London.
"But from here, to us most of the correction on the dollar
has already happened. For it to extend much further we need to
see further disappointing data from the United States."
By 1155 GMT, the dollar index had recovered to stand roughly
flat on the day at 96.972, off a 6-1/2 month low of
96.797 hit mid-session on Monday.
It traded at 111.17 yen and $1.1216 per euro,
having traded at $1.1268 - its weakest since Donald Trump's
election as U.S. president last November.
The euro was strengthened on Monday by comments from German
leader Angela Merkel, who said a euro that was "too weak" was
the cause of Germany's massive trade surplus.
Berlin is likely to hear more grumbling, particularly from a
Washington administration that has made noises about the
dollar's strength, at a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in
Italy this weekend.
But it is a fall off in U.S. data and growing concern over a
White House that has failed so far to deliver on grand promises
on border taxes, spending and capital repatriation that have
dominated the past two weeks.
The dollar is now down around 7 percent for this year,
handing back all of its gains after Trump's election last year.
"The market was positioned very short of the kiwi so there
has been a bit of a squeeze there," said Sam Lynton-Brown, a
currency strategist with BNP Paribas in London.
"Dollar-yen (also) hasn't adjusted lower in terms of what we
are seeing in the yields and there is a risk for a correction
towards 110 yen."
