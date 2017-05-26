* Lead of UK PM May's Conservatives drops in YouGov poll
* Sterling falters, down 0.6 pct on the day
* Norwegian crown, loonie, post modest recovery
* Risk-off sentiment drives yen up 0.5 pct
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, May 26 Sterling fell to a two-week low
on Friday after a poll showed a narrowing lead for British Prime
Minister Theresa May over her opposition ahead of elections next
month, while commodity-linked currencies inched higher after a
recovery in oil prices.
The yen rose to a 3-day high versus the dollar, while
the euro also edged higher.
In a sign that Britain's June 8 election could be far more
closely contested than previously thought, a YouGov poll
published on Thursday showed that the opposition Labour Party
had cut the lead of May's Conservatives to five points.
Sterling fell over half a percent to as low as $1.2861
, pulling further away from a May 18 peak of $1.3048,
the pound's strongest level since September last year.
The assumption that a landslide election win for May would
strengthen her hand over hard-line Brexiteers in her ruling
party and allow her to negotiate a smoother departure from the
European Union, has given sterling a near 4 percent bump since
she announced the election.
That view, however, has been challenged by recent opinion
polls.
"We've always been concerned the market is probably buying
too much the large majority scenario for the Tory party and
sterling is vulnerable in the near term to headwinds," said
Kamal Sharma, currency strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in London.
"The move on the opinion polls is not wholly surprising
given that we've seen similar dynamics heading into other
elections."
Oil-linked currencies such as the Canadian dollar and the
Norwegian crown inched higher, aided by a slight recovery in oil
prices. Crude tumbled on Thursday, when OPEC and allied
producers extended output cuts but disappointed investors
betting on longer or larger supply curbs.
The Canadian dollar was last trading up 0.2 percent
at C$1.3455 per U.S. dollar, down from a five-week high
of C$1.3388 touched on Thursday.
The Norwegian crown rose 0.1 percent to 9.4096 crowns per
euro.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar
lost 0.2 percent to 97.094, some risk-off sentiment driving the
yen half a percent higher to 111.25 yen per dollar.
The greenback had been weighed down after the Federal
Reserve's minutes of the May policy meeting released on
Wednesday dialled down on some of the more hawkish policy
expectations in the market.
The dollar's underlying trend doesn't look very strong, said
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst at Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
Okagawa said that one message from the Fed minutes was that
the U.S. central bank is likely to take a gradual and flexible
approach to reducing its balance sheet.
"That has helped U.S. yields to settle down and has led to
weakness in the dollar," he added.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Reuters on
Thursday that the Fed would release details of its plans for
trimming its balance sheet "in coming months", adding that
balance sheet trimming should be gradual, and 'fundamentally' on
auto-pilot.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2210, climbing
towards a 6-1/2 month high of $1.1268 set this week.
The common currency has enjoyed a bull run this month on
factors including an ebb in French political concerns and upbeat
euro zone data.
