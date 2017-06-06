* Dollar sinks below 110 yen for first time in six weeks
* Yen also up almost 1 percent vs euro
* Triple whammy of risk events on Thursday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 6 The dollar sank to its lowest in
six weeks against the yen on Tuesday, as more unsettling
economic data drove U.S. government bond yields towards critical
lows which have held since November and a handful of major risk
events loomed.
A plunge in sterling risk reversals - options used to hedge
against or bet on falls in the pound - underlined the nerves
over Britain's election on Thursday, even if the
pound itself was steady after a 3 percent fall in the past month
.
A European Central Bank meeting and former FBI Director
James Comey's testimony to a Senate committee are due on the
same day, supporting flows of money into the traditional
security of the yen.
"People are thinking what are the events we need to worry
about, and with the things all coinciding on Thursday, a bit of
risk has been taken off the table," said Jeremy Stretch, a
strategist with CIBC in London.
"It's a function of Japanese investors who are just deciding
against the backdrop of the spreads (between Japanese and U.S.
government bonds)."
The dollar fell 0.7 percent to 109.56 yen its lowest since
April 21. The euro lost 0.8 percent 123.35 yen.
With the Bank of Japan keeping 10-year Japanese bond yields
pinned to zero, the dollar-yen exchange rate has been closely
correlated for the past year with any shifts in U.S. 10-year
Treasuries.
"It is worth pointing out that the US 10-year is hovering
above the key technical level at 2.13 percent," Rabobank
analysts said in a morning note to clients.
"It must hold to prevent further retracement, with the
psychological level of 2 percent as the next potential target if
cleared."
Comey, the FBI director fired by U.S. President Donald Trump
in May, will be grilled by the Senate Intelligence Committee on
whether Trump tried to get him to back off an investigation into
alleged ties between the president's 2016 campaign and Russia.
The threats to Trump and some of his senior advisors the
affair has added to market doubts over the administration's
ability to deliver a promised boost to growth through tax cuts
and infrastructure spending.
While U.S. economic data has worsened, in Europe it has been
improving and expectations have grown for some sort of change in
the European Central Bank's rhetoric this week. Most traders,
however, say it may now by difficult for that to top the
expectations priced into the euro itself.
"Central banks seem to be very good at leaking everything
before the event," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio
investment with currency fund Millennium Global in London.
"The euro looks stronger than most rate differentials would
suggest. I think all expectations for Thursday are in the
price."
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
