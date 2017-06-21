* Commodity currency complex pressured by oil prices
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, June 21 Commodity-linked currencies such
as the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian crown were on the back
foot on Wednesday, dragged lower by declining oil prices, while
sterling wallowed near two-month lows.
Oil prices held near multi-month lows on Wednesday as
investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and
non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut global output.
That pulled the commodity-linked complex of currencies lower
with the Norwegian crown languishing close to 5-month lows
against the dollar after falling half a percent on Tuesday.
It last traded at 8.5564 crowns per dollar, down 0.2 percent
on the day.
The Canadian dollar, which fell about 0.4 percent on
Tuesday, traded at C$1.3296 per dollar, down 0.2
percent on the day. It moved further away from a 3-1/2-month
high of C$1.3165 reached a week ago after Bank of Canada's
governor expressed support for an interest rate hike.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to $0.7550
and the New Zealand dollar was 0.2 percent lower at $0.7228
.
"The culprit behind their (commodity currencies) lacklustre
performance is the oil price in recent days," said Valentin
Marinov, head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in London.
"The key question for the FX markets on the day is the
extent to which the oil price weakness will ultimately grow into
a broad-based risk-off move."
The safe-haven yen, which tends to gain when "risk-on"
commodity currencies decline, rose 0.3 percent to 111.120 yen
per dollar.
The dollar itself stayed tightly range-bound, almost flat
against a basket of peers at 97.764.
The euro was also flat at $1.1132, off a seven-month peak of
$1.1296.
Sterling hit fresh two-month lows, extending its declines
after Bank of England governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that
now was not the time to raise British interest rates. It was
last 0.3 percent lower at $1.2590.
Last week three out of eight BoE policymakers voted in
favour of a rate hike and raised hopes for a near-term
tightening.
Prime Minister Theresa May is still in talks with Northern
Ireland's Democratic Unionists' Party, nearly two weeks after
Britain's election produced no clear majority for any party.
"Sterling is weak as this political risk premium embedded in
the pound looks like it is set to extend into next week with the
DUP and the Conservative Party still not finalizing talks," said
Stephen Gallo, currency strategist with BMO Capital Markets in
London.
