* Norwegian crown climbs after Norges Bank removes easing
bias
* Kiwi dollar sees best day in a month after cbank meeting
* Little sign of concern at appreciation from Reserve Bank
* Yen gains as oil falls weaken global appetite for risk
By Patrick Graham and Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, June 22 The Norwegian crown and the New
Zealand dollar were the main movers in an otherwise dormant
market in major global currencies on Thursday, both getting a
lift on talk from the policy meetings of their countries'
respective central banks.
With European stock markets down for a third day, investors
sought the traditional security of the yen, pushing it around
0.1 percent higher against both the euro and the
dollar by afternoon in London.
Norway's central bank lifted its rate forecasts for 2017 and
2018 and said a cut in interest rates was no longer likely,
pushing the Norwegian crown, also known as the "Nokkie" by
traders, half a percent higher against the dollar and the euro.
It last stood up 0.4 percent at 8.4987 crowns per dollar
and 9.4853 crowns per euro.
"It's (the move) is all about the change in their rate path
- no longer seeing a possible probability of a rate cut but now
moving their rate path unchanged for this year, next year, and
then higher in 2019," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist with Nordea in Copenhagen.
"That's obviously a strong signal and the reason why we see
a stronger Norwegian crown."
Dealers said "short" bets against the kiwi had been squeezed
after the New Zealand central bank sounded several upbeat notes
on the outlook for growth and impact of current exchange rates.
A number of banks had been calling for more gains for the
kiwi around the meeting, arguing that a 3 percent gain since May
still leaves it well undervalued compared to long term measures
of fair value and others in the commodities currencies bloc more
exposed to falling oil prices.
"While the RBNZ kept a neutral stance and continued to
pledge to keep rates low for a long time, it did not complain
strongly about the currency’s recent strength, which caused the
New Zealand dollar to rise post the decision," analysts from
Credit Agricole said in a morning note.
By 1142 GMT, the kiwi was up 0.4 percent to $0.7245.
It was also around 0.5 percent higher against both the
Aussie and Canadian dollars - both currencies that tend to be
closely dependent on the prices of oil and other major
commodities.
After a dip in the past week, however, there was little sign
of more pain for the group, as Brent crude recovered after
falling below $45 a barrel overnight. The Aussie and the
Canadian dollar were both 0.2 percent higher against their U.S.
counterpart .
In an updated outlook for the year ahead published on
Thursday, Barclays called for the kiwi to gain almost 5 percent
against the Aussie over the next year.
"The NZD has performed well despite RBNZ trying to dampen
expectations of an early rate rise," the British bank said.
"Strong net permanent and long-term migration is helping to
support domestic activity and lift business sentiment, but
also... dampening wage pressures. If the RBNZ were to raise
rates faster than expected in 2018, the NZD could outperform."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was roughly flat at
97.589, having retreated from a one-month high of 97.871 set on
Tuesday.
The euro was less than 0.1 percent lower at $1.1159
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
