* Dollar drifts, next week's US data awaited for inflation
cues
* Commodity currencies hold gains after oil bounce
* Pound hits 3-day high after hawkish comments from BoE's
Forbes
By Jemima Kelly
PARIS, June 23 The dollar dipped to a four-day
low against a basket of major currencies on Friday, as traders
looked to U.S. inflation data due next week to provide more
clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
The Fed raised interest rates for the second time in three
months last week, signalling its confidence in a growing U.S.
economy and strengthening jobs market. But investors are pricing
in only around a 50 percent chance that it will hike rates again
by the end of the year.
The dollar index, which measures it against a basket of six
major currencies, inched down by a quarter of a percent,
leaving it almost exactly where it was trading immediately after
last week's hike.
"More than a week after the FOMC lifted borrowing costs in
the U.S., financial markets... have been treading water as
investors struggle to find a new driver," said Swissquote
currency analyst Arnaud Masset.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1174, having
earlier hit a four-day high but having then eased after data
showing euro zone business growth tailed off unexpectedly toward
the end of the first half of 2017.
The European Central Bank is watching such growth indicators
carefully as it decides when and how quickly to wind back its
expansive quantitative easing (QE) programme.
UBS currency strategist Daniel Trum, in Zurich, said
currency markets were not showing great sensitivity to data, but
that the euro had been lifted this week by consumer confidence
hitting a 16-year high in June.
The dollar peaked at a one-month high on Tuesday after the
Federal Reserve hiked interest rates last week and left the door
open for further monetary tightening later in the year. But it
has been stuck in a tight range since, awaiting fresh catalysts.
U.S. data due next week include the June consumer confidence
indicator, pending home sales, crude oil inventories, revised
first quarter GDP and the PCE price index.
"While most U.S. indicators bear watching, what really
matters for the dollar are wages and inflation-related data,
culminating with the non-farm payrolls in two weeks' time," said
Makoto Noji, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Commodity-linked currencies held to significant gains made
on Thursday following a rebound in crude oil prices from
10-month lows. The Canadian dollar was flat at C$1.3236
per U.S. dollar after rallying 0.75 percent on Thursday.
Exactly a year after Britain voted to leave the European
Union, sterling was around a third of a percent stronger on the
day at $1.2727, with some investors betting the Bank of
England could raise interest rates as soon as August.
In the year since the vote, the pound has fallen more than
15 percent against the dollar and almost 13 percent versus the
euro.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Additional reporting by Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and John Stonestreet)