* RBA fails to add to hawkish shift among global central
banks
* Riksbank also sticks broadly to policy outlook
* Yen also helped by North Korean missile launch
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 4 An unchanged stance on
Australia's interest rates from its central bank dominated major
currency markets on Tuesday, pushing the Australian dollar lower
and helping drive a bounce for the yen from seven-week lows.
Along with the U.S. dollar, the yen suffered last week from
a shift towards tighter monetary policy by central bank
officials outside the United States and many had expected the
RBA to fall in line with the trend.
But the Aussie central bank's neutral stance on rates and
statement were broadly unchanged and the Aussie dollar, up in
earlier trade, sank in response.
Sweden's Riksbank also stuck to forecasts for rates not to
rise until the middle of next year and said it did not rule out
a cut in rates in the near term, pushing its crown currency
lower.
"The fact that the RBA didn't meet the expectations for a
shift to more hawkish rhetoric was a big driver," said Lee
Hardman, an analyst with Japan's MUFG in London.
"If the yen has weakened in the past week it has been on the
idea that the central banks were shifting to a more hawkish
stance. And obviously this goes in the other direction."
The yen, also helped by a flight to safety after a missile
launch by North Korea, rose around a third of a percent against
both the dollar and the euro.
The Aussie, which hit almost four-month highs in last week's
moves, fell 0.7 percent on the day to $0.7610.
While the dollar slipped against the yen, it stood firm
against other rivals.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
was steady at 96.254 after rising 0.6 percent overnight
as a stronger-than-expected rise in the June Institute of Supply
Management (ISM) national factory activity index propelled the
10-year Treasury yield to its highest since May 16.
Monday's developments helped the dollar index bounce back
from a 9-month low of 95.470 plumbed on Friday.
The greenback was hit hard last week as expectations
increased that central banks in Europe and Canada would
eventually shift to tighter monetary policy.
"The dollar's latest rise is driven by direct demand, as
opposed to the U.S. currency gaining thanks to the weakness of
its peers," said Shin Kadota, a senior strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
"Expectations towards the Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates later this year had perhaps sunk too low. We are now
seeing such lowered expectations being reversed a little."
