* Dollar fades against yen after hitting seven-week peak
* North Korea's latest missile launch briefly lifts yen
* Fed minutes seen sharpening view on balance sheet
reduction
* Lower oil prices pressure commodity-linked currencies
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 5 The dollar inched up on
Wednesday against a basket of currencies as traders awaited the
release of the Federal Reserve's minutes on its June policy
meeting which may hold more clues on its plan to possibly reduce
its balance sheet later this year.
The yen rose briefly on safe-haven demand after North Korea
said on Wednesday it conducted a test of a newly developed
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can carry a large
nuclear warhead.
A sharp pullback in oil prices bogged down the Canadian
dollar and other currencies of countries whose economies are
reliant on commodity exports.
"Traders are looking for more clarity on the Fed's strategy
for the rest of the year," said Minh Trang, senior currency
trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California.
The dollar index was up 0.18 percent at 96.388 after
touching a one-week high earlier on Wednesday.
The euro was down 0.12 percent at $1.1329, retreating
further from its highest levels in over a year reached last
week.
The greenback hit a seven-week high against the yen
at 113.68 yen before fading to 113.27 yen, little changed on the
day.
The dollar slipped below 113 yen in overnight trading in the
wake of Pyongyang's announcement on its latest missile launch.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Tuesday for the July
Fourth holiday.
In addition to more details on how the Fed would reduce bond
reinvestments to shrink its $4.5 trillion balance sheet,
traders are awaiting hints on the timing on the next interest
rate increase even as inflation has softened in recent months.
The Fed will release the record of its June 13-14 policy
meeting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
As U.S. price growth has weakened and remained below the
Fed's 2 percent inflation goal, some traders have piled on bets
for the dollar to fall.
Bearish bets on the greenback rose in late June as the
European Central Bank and Bank of England hinted they might
consider scaling back monetary stimulus later this year.
A 3 percent drop in oil prices hurt the Canadian
, Australian, New Zealand dollars and
other commodity-sensitive currencies.
The Canadian dollar fell 0.5 percent at C$1.3002 per dollar
after hitting C$1.2912 on Tuesday, which was its strongest
against the greenback since Sept. 9.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 11:17AM (1517 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1336 $1.1342 -0.05% +7.83% +1.1368 +1.1313
Dollar/Yen JPY= 113.2500 113.2600 -0.01% -3.10% +113.6800 +112.8300
Euro/Yen EURJPY= 128.37 128.48 -0.09% +4.25% +129.0700 +128.1700
Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9651 0.9653 -0.02% -5.18% +0.9687 +0.9628
Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2913 1.2916 -0.02% +4.68% +1.2948 +1.2894
Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2996 1.2935 +0.47% -3.23% +1.3014 +1.2930
Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7576 0.7600 -0.32% +5.00% +0.7632 +0.7572
ar
Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0941 1.0953 -0.11% +2.09% +1.0965 +1.0942
Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8775 0.8777 -0.02% +3.02% +0.8809 +0.8761
NZ NZD= 0.7265 0.7288 -0.32% +4.67% +0.7296 +0.7256
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.3970 8.3531 +0.53% -2.78% +8.4147 +8.3320
Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.5201 9.4784 +0.44% +4.78% +9.5273 +9.4676
Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.4908 8.5252 -0.50% -6.77% +8.5301 +8.4904
Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 9.6236 9.6717 -0.50% +0.46% +9.6770 +9.6202
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in LONDON, Hideyuki
Sano in TOKYO; Editing by Toby Chopra and Meredith Mazzilli)