FOREX-Rates play prods dollar to 4-month high vs yen, kiwi dlr falls

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar ground higher against the basket of currencies used to measure its broader strength on Tuesday, touching a four-month high against the yen on the back of the past fortnight's 25 basis-point rise in 10-year U.S. government bond yields.

The New Zealand dollar fell to its lowest since June 22, with dealers pointing to a sluggish report on credit card spending after a brief dip following news of an earthquake off the country's South Island.

The dollar index rose 0.1 percent to 96.124, broadly flat against the euro and around a quarter of a percent higher at 114.32 yen. It reached as high as 114.475 in early trade in Europe - its strongest since mid-March.

"The real story at the moment is the rise in U.S. real yields," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment with currency fund Millennium Global in London.

"That does look like being the theme for the moment. Dollar yen is properly supported, and I don't think there is even that much participation yet (in that trade)."

Joel Kruger, an analyst with LMAX Exchange in London said a mix of poor local data and broader positioning looked to be behind the kiwi dollar's fall. It was down 0.8 percent at $0.7215 by 1130 GMT.

"There is a confluence of softer local developments - last week's negative GDT auction followed up by today's weaker credit card spending," he said.

Central bank events this week will again dominate market attention.

The Bank of Canada, which is widely expected to raise interest rates after strong signals from its main policymakers over the past month, meets on Wednesday.

U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen gives two days of testimony to lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday while Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent was due to speak at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.

The data since late last week has painted a grim picture of the UK economy, undermining the hints from others at the Bank that a rise in interest rates is likely later this year.

Canadian bank RBC have a weaker pound against the dollar as their trade of the week.

"A more measured speech by Broadbent and softer employment and wage numbers tomorrow would reinforce our view that the sterling correction from $1.3042 should extend further," they said in a note on Tuesday.

Sterling was roughly stable at $1.2887 and 88.37 pence per euro respectively.

