DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SYDNEY Dec 5 The euro skidded to its lowest since March 2015 on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi conceded he had lost a constitutional referendum that could end his career and rock the country's banking system.
The euro dropped 1.3 percent to $1.0534, having briefly dipped to $1.0505, the lowest since March 2015.
Against the yen, the common currency fell 1.5 percent to 119.38 yen. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A portfolio manager from an influential shareholder has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexico's peso gained on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he favors "a very stable, very solid Mexico" while elsewhere in Latin American stocks rose slightly. The Mexican currency hit a three-week high even as Trump forged ahead with plans for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The peso gained more than 2 percent to trade just above 21 pesos per U.S. dollar after Trump said in a speech that a strong Mexican economy was good for the United S