EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms as Latin American markets rise slightly

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexico's peso gained on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he favors "a very stable, very solid Mexico" while elsewhere in Latin American stocks rose slightly. The Mexican currency hit a three-week high even as Trump forged ahead with plans for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The peso gained more than 2 percent to trade just above 21 pesos per U.S. dollar after Trump said in a speech that a strong Mexican economy was good for the United S