TOKYO Jan 8 The yen reversed course and sagged
against the dollar while the Australian dollar jumped on Friday
after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a higher yuan
guidance rate for the first time in nine days, helping to
restore some appetite for risk.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 118.275 yen, pulling
away from a 4-1/2-month low of 117.33 struck overnight. The
Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for China-related
trades, was last up 0.6 percent at $0.7054.
The PBOC had been guiding the yuan sharply lower since the
start of the year, rattling risk markets and stoking worries
about the actual state of the Chinese economy. The side effects
of a weaker yuan, such as capital flight from China, were also a
concern.
