SINGAPORE Nov 9 The dollar pulled down against the yen in early Asian trading on Wednesday amid anxiety in markets as they waited on the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential elections in history.

The dollar was last at 104.820 yen, moving down in early deals. It fell to 102.550 against the yen last week when polls suggested a tightening U.S. election.

Investors were on edge as results started to trickle in from U.S. elections, with investors wagering they would end in a win for Democrat Hillary Clinton, widely considered a safe pair of hands at home and on the world stage.

