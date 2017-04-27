TOKYO, April 27 The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso gained on Thursday, bouncing from falls earlier, after news that U.S. President Trump has agreed not to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at this time.

The Canadian dollar rose about 0.4 percent to C$1.3569 per dollar after declining to a 14-month low of C$1.3648 on reports earlier that the United States was considering pulling out from NAFTA.

The Mexican currency gained 0.8 percent to 19.02 pesos per dollar after dropping overnight to a one-month low of 19.29.

