NEW YORK Jan 4 The dollar pared earlier gains
against a basket of currencies on Monday as a private gauge on
U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in December to its
weakest level since June 2009, stoking worries about slowing
domestic economic growth.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 48.2 from 48.6 in November. It
fell short of the median forecast of 49 among economists polled
by Reuters.
A reading below 50 signals contraction in domestic
manufacturing activity.
The dollar index which measures the greenback against a
group of six currencies was last up 0.1 percent at
98.766.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)