BRIEF-Tegile Systems says announced $33 mln in additional funding
* Tegile Systems - announced $33 million in additional funding, led by Western Digital Corp and current investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Tegile Systems]
NEW YORK May 4 The dollar index rose to session highs on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected growth in the U.S. services sector in April reduced some worries about the domestic expansion in the second quarter.
The gauge of the greenback's value against the euro, yen and four other currencies was up 0.3 percent at 93.251, moving further away from its lowest level in over 15 months set on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 11 Weight-control nutrition company Atkins Nutritional Holdings agreed on Tuesday to go public through a merger with blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $856 million.