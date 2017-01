NEW YORK Oct 5 The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, erasing an earlier decline, as a stronger-than-forecast reading on the U.S. services sector in September supported the view of steady economic growth.

The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 96.270 after the Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index rose to 57.1 last month, which was its highest level in 11 months. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)