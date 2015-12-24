NEW YORK Dec 24 The dollar pared losses
slightly against a basket of currencies on Thursday as U.S.
weekly jobless claims slipped more than forecast near a 42-year
low, suggesting a tightening labor market that may be ripe for
another U.S. interest rate increase.
Last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade, citing an improving jobs market.
First-time filings for state jobless benefits dropped 5,000
to a seasonally adjusted 267,000 for the week ended Dec. 19, not
far from levels last seen in late 1973, the Labor Department
said.
The dollar index, a gauge of greenback's value
against a group of six currencies, was last down 0.25 percent at
98.089. It hit a session low of 97.940 prior to the release of
the latest claims data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)