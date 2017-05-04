LONDON May 4 The euro hit a day's high and
France's stock market surged as investors closed out bets on
rising French political risk on Thursday, citing centrist
candidate Emmanuel Macron's solid performance in a televised
presidential election debate.
France's benchmark CAC 40 index hit a
nine-and-a-half-year high, up 0.9 percent on the day and
outperforming a less than half percent rise in Europe's broader
STOXX 600 index of leading shares.
The euro overturned early losses against the dollar to trade
around half a cent higher at $1.0941, up 0.5 percent on the day
, while the premium investors demand to hold French
10-year government bonds over German peers
tightened to around 38 basis points. That was the
narrowest in almost six months.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Helen Reid and Dhara Ranasinghe)