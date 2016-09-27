TOKYO, Sept 27 The Mexican peso jumped more than one percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday, on the view that U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is doing better than her rival Donald Trump in a closely-watched television debate.

The Mexican peso rose to as high as 19.6510 peso to the dollar, up about 1.2 percent from Monday's close. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)