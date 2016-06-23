DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, June 24 The dollar erased earlier gains against the dollar while the euro turned negative on Friday after Newcastle, seen as a safe "remain" district, reported only a marginal win for Britain to stay in the European Union.
The dollar fell to as low as 105.55 yen, down more than 0.5 percent from late U.S. levels and down more than a full point from the day's high of 106.875. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.