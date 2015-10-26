NEW YORK Oct 26 The dollar fell to global
session lows versus the yen on Monday as a steeper-than-forecast
drop in domestic new-home sales stirred doubts about the U.S.
economic recovery ahead of a two-day policy meeting of the
Federal Reserve.
The Commerce Department said sales of new homes tumbled 11.5
percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 468,000 units,
the lowest level since November 2014. August's sales pace was
revised down to 529,000 units from a previously reported 552,000
units.
Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a modest 0.4
percent decline to a 550,000 annualized unit rate.
The greenback hit a session low of 120.62 yen shortly after
the new home sales data. It was last down 0.6 percent at 120.72
yen after hitting an eight-week high earlier Monday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)