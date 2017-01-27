TOKYO Jan 27 The Mexican peso fell more than 0.5 percent against the dollar in Asian trade on Friday after the White House floated the idea of imposing a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The peso fell to 21.3300 to the dollar, stepping back from Thursday's three-week high of 20.8645 to the dollar.

