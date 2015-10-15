NEW YORK Oct 15 The dollar reduced its earlier
gains versus a basket of currencies on Thursday as data from the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed further contraction in
business activities in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region in October.
The regional Fed report curbed earlier bets stemming from a
stronger-than-forecast rise in core consumer prices in September
which revived some expectations the Federal Reserve might raise
interest rates later this year.
The dollar index was last up 0.5 percent at 94.437,
holding above a seven-week low set earlier Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)