NEW YORK, April 4 The dollar held slight gains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as a larger-than-forecast contract in the trade deficit in February supported the view of modest U.S. economic growth in first quarter.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback versus a group of six currencies, was last up 0.08 percent at 100.61 after reaching its highest level since March 16 earlier Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)