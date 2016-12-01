NEW YORK Dec 1 The dollar weakened further on Thursday against a basket of currencies as first-time filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose to a five-month high last week, raising doubts about the strength of the U.S. labor market.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback versus the euro, yen and four other currencies, was down 0.33 percent at 101.18, which was not far from its session low of 101.13. (Reporting by Richard Leong)