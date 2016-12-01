BOJ surprises by bond buying increase, yields dip
* BOJ increases 5-10 year bond purchases to Y450 bln from Y410 bln
NEW YORK Dec 1 The dollar weakened further on Thursday against a basket of currencies as first-time filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose to a five-month high last week, raising doubts about the strength of the U.S. labor market.
The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback versus the euro, yen and four other currencies, was down 0.33 percent at 101.18, which was not far from its session low of 101.13. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* BOJ increases 5-10 year bond purchases to Y450 bln from Y410 bln
* GRAPHIC - Battle for control in Yemen http://tmsnrt.rs/2jV4tDI
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.