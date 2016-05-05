NEW YORK May 5 The dollar reduced its earlier gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday following news of a larger-than-expected rise in the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against a group of six currencies including the euro and yen , was last up 0.36 percent at 93.514. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)