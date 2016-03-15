UPDATE 4-After praise and death threats, Ukraine's central bank governor quits
* Graphic of Ukraine's politics and economy http://bit.ly/2optThb (Adds IMF comment)
LONDON, March 15 Global currency trading volumes topped $5 trillion a day for the first time in eight months in February, helped by a volatile start to 2016 which has seen vigorous trading in a number of the biggest currency pairs.
Data from settlement company CLS - accounting for more than 90 percent of the world's single biggest financial market - showed volumes rose 3.3 percent from $4.84 trillion in January.
That was also up on trade in the same month a year ago of $4.87 trillion a day, and was only the third month in which they have hit $5 trillion since record numbers seen at the start of last year thanks to a surge in Swiss franc trading. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Jamie McGeever)
* Graphic of Ukraine's politics and economy http://bit.ly/2optThb (Adds IMF comment)
LONDON, April 10 The euro edged lower against the dollar on Monday, pressured by nervousness over the upcoming French presidential election as investors took stock of polls showing a tightening race.