April 27 Global currency trading volumes fell
back to well below $5 trillion a day in March as financial
markets steadied after a volatile start to 2016, data from
settlement company CLS showed on Wednesday.
Instructions to CLS account for more than 90 percent of the
world's single biggest financial market. They showed volumes
fell to $4.69 trillion a day in March from $5.15 trillion in the
same month last year.
The U.S.-based settlement bank also revised its numbers for
February to $4.86 trillion a day from $5.0 trillion, while
slightly increasing its estimate for January to $4.91 trillion a
day.
The giant market in foreign exchange, a success story for
banks over the past decade, has faded from peaks hit around the
start of last year as lenders cut back on their own trading and
the leverage they give fund clients to play with.
Volumes have been below $5 trillion a day for most of the
past year.
