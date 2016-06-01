By Anirban Nag
| LONDON, June 1
LONDON, June 1 Electronic currency-trading
platforms are hoping that volumes will pick up in the foreign
exchange market after Britain's referendum on European Union
membership, and history suggests that could happen.
Volumes in the $5 trillion a day market rebounded after a
September 2014 referendum on independence for Scotland, amid
sharp price swings and palpable relief that the vote was out of
the way.
More volatility usually boosts volumes, boding well for
banks and traders who make money during sharp moves. Six months
after the Scottish referendum, volumes peaked at $5.4 trillion a
day, up from $4.9 trillion, following the Swiss National Bank's
sudden removal of its cap on the Swiss franc in January 2015.
The Brexit vote on June 23 is not the only risk factor
ahead. Uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates gain and whether the Bank of Japan might opt for
more stimulus could also lift volatility in the near term. So
could the U.S. presidential election in November.
"While market behaviour is very hard to predict, history has
shown that rate adjustments and elections can have an impact on
volumes and volatility," Chris Concannon, the chief executive at
BATs Global Markets, which owns Hotspot, a large foreign
exchange trading platforms, told Reuters.
"The Brexit vote is, however, unprecedented, but either way
would likely impact short-term volatility," he said when asked
whether the vote will lead to higher volatility and volumes.
Volumes in the currency market, a success story for banks
over the past decade, have faded from those early 2015 peaks.
Banks have cut back on their own trading and the leverage they
give clients to trade with.
The industry was also hit by a market-rigging scandal that
culminated in dozens of traders being suspended or fired and
banks being fined billions of dollars. Some cut back their FX
trading significantly.
BREXIT HITTING VOLUMES
Data from EBS, Thomson Reuters and BATs Global's Hotspot
show volumes in the spot market have dropped 10 to 15 percent
from a year go. And volatility is pretty subdued, as measured by
Deutsche Bank's index. Officials say
referendum risks have had an impact.
"It's probably fair to say that the Brexit issue has
resulted in a very slight diminution of trading volumes," said
ICAP CEO Michael Spencer. ICAP owns the electronic platform EBS,
which competes with Thomson Reuters in currency trading.
That apart, global trade flows have slowed and regulatory
changes have made banks less willing to take on trading risks.
Last week, the Bank for International Settlements issued a new
global FX code in response to the rigging scandal, raising hopes
that greater transparency would lead to higher volumes.
"I hope the work we have done will lead to an (overall)
increase in volume. It is certainly a goal and I do feel that
the code will lead to a more smooth-flowing market," said David
Puth, CEO of the global settlement bank, CLS.
Opinion polls suggest the June 23 referendum on whether
Britain will to stay in the EU is likely to be close. Analysts
say either way, volumes should pick up along with price swings
after the vote.
"There will most likely be a pickup in sterling assets
following the referendum," said Brad Bailey, research director
at Celent, a research and consulting firm.
"A vote in favour of a UK departure will be more dislocating
to the FX market and markets overall as participants consider
short, mid-, and long-term implications for Britain, and for the
potential of additional departures from the European Union."
