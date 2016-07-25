LONDON, July 25 Foreign exchange trading out of
London fell 9 percent in April 2016 compared with a year
earlier, to $2.2 trillion, a semi-annual survey by the Bank of
England showed on Monday.
Around two thirds of the world's biggest financial market
flows through London and the report by the Bank precedes a
keenly awaited triennial global report from the Bank of
International Settlements due in September.
Currency trading has been hit over the past three years by
changes in regulations aimed at getting banks to take less risk
and a market-rigging scandal that culminated in dozens of
traders being suspended or fired and banks fined billions of
dollars.
Despite the drop in volumes from a year ago, trading
activity was up 5 percent in the six months to April 2016,
driven mainly by renewed interest in the dollar/yen currency
pair, the BoE said.
Japan's central bank, in surprise move in January, announced
negative interest rates, pushing the dollar temporarily above
121 yen in early February. The dollar has since fallen to
trade at 106.20 yen on Monday.
Spot turnover fell 21 percent year-on-year, to $755 billion
per day, although it was also up 4 percent in the six months to
April 2016. Dollar/yen trading showed a 27 percent jump during
that period to $361 billion a day.
The survey also showed that turnover in sterling/dollar
rose in the months before Britain's vote to leave the
European Union while volumes in the Australian dollar and the
Chinese yuan waned.
Latest data shows that volumes have picked up in June, post
Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union.
The surge in volatility of the pound and other major
currencies around Britain's vote on June 23 - which trading
platforms said more than doubled normal trading - pushed global
volumes to $5.19 trillion in June from $4.61 trillion a day in
May, according to settlement system CLS.
