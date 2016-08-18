UPDATE 2-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
LONDON Aug 18 Average daily trading in the global currency market shrank by just under 10 percent last month, falling back to $4.7 trillion after hitting the highest level in more than a year on the back Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.
Data from settlement system CLS showed volumes down from $5.2 trillion a day on average in June, but up from $4.52 trillion a year ago.
Daily volumes have been hurt in recent months by regulatory changes that have crimped banks' risk-taking ability, and by lower global trade flows. Some in the currency industry had hoped the volatility in the two weeks following the Brexit vote might mark the start of a broader trend that would support more trading in general.
Instead, with many traders on holiday, the volatility of the pound has fallen back to levels seen at the start of 2016 and those on the euro are back at their lowest in two years.
The average daily input volume submitted to CLS, combining the settlement and aggregation services, was at 1,050,046 down 9.7 percent from 1,163,083 in June 2016. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by John Stonestreet)
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. * WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $