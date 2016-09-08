LONDON, Sept 8 Average daily volumes on currency
trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell in
August, with spot trading sliding to its lowest in more than
three years as the summer lull hit activity.
Spot volumes fell to their lowest since January 2013 at $83
billion in August, down from $97 billion in July and $116
billion in June - when volumes shot up after the results of
Britain's referendum on EU membership were announced on June 24
and the pound and other major currencies saw sharp swings.
Total foreign exchange trades across TR platforms, including
forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs),
averaged $342 billion a day over the course of the month, down
from $359 billion a day in July and $364 billion in the same
month last year.
EBS, which is owned by the world's largest inter-dealer
broker ICAP, said earlier this week that volumes for the
U.S. dollar, euro and yen fell 25 percent in August compared
with the previous month.
Daily volumes in the currency market have been hurt in
recent months by regulatory changes that have crimped banks'
risk-taking ability, and by lower global trade flows. Some in
the industry had hoped the volatility in the two weeks following
the Brexit vote might mark the start of a broader trend that
would support more trading in general.
Instead, with many traders on holiday, the volatility of the
pound has fallen back to levels seen at the start of 2016 and
those on the euro are near their lowest in two years.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)