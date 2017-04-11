(Corrects line in fourth paragraph to clarify methodology)
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in
the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from
the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on
Tuesday.
CLS, which settles the majority of trades in the foreign
exchange market, said the average daily input volume of
instructions submitted rose 6.7 percent to $1.6 trillion in
March from $1.5 trillion in February.
This was also up from $1.46 trillion in the same month last
year.
As of January, CLS decided to change its reporting
methodology to align more closely with that of the Bank of
International Settlements (BIS), trading platforms and central
banks.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Jemima Kelly, Larry
King)