GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
NEW YORK Nov 17 The dollar on Thursday climbed to fresh 13-1/2 highs versus a basket of major currencies after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen finished her appearance before the Congress's Joint Economic Committee.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies, was last up 0.2 percent at 100.61 after hitting 100.65 which was its highest since April 2003. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share