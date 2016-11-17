NEW YORK Nov 17 The dollar on Thursday climbed to fresh 13-1/2 highs versus a basket of major currencies after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen finished her appearance before the Congress's Joint Economic Committee.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies, was last up 0.2 percent at 100.61 after hitting 100.65 which was its highest since April 2003. (Reporting by Richard Leong)