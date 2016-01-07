DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
TOKYO Jan 7 The dollar fell more than 0.5 percent against the yen on Thursday to 117.66 yen, its lowest level since late August, after China's central bank guided the yuan lower, prompting traders to buy back low-risk assets such as yen.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)
