SINGAPORE, April 22 The dollar extended gains against the yen on Friday, after Bloomberg reported that the Bank of Japan was considering applying negative rates to its lending programme for financial institutions.

The dollar was last trading at 110.34 yen, up 0.8 percent on the day. The dollar rose to 110.43 yen at one point, its highest level since April 6. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)