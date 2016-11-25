CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks hit highest level since Polish election in 2015

* Polish stocks highest since PiS won elections in 2015 * Dovish Hungarian central bank guidance weighs on forint * Romania cuts auction as bonds track slide in euro zone, US (Recasts with surge of Polish stocks and zloty, Romanian bond auction) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26 The Polish zloty hit multi-month highs against the euro and the forint on Thursday as a global rally in stocks helped Warsaw's blue-chip index surge to a 15-mon