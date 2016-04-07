China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SINGAPORE, April 7 The dollar hit a fresh 17-month low against the yen on Thursday, staying on the defensive after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting last month underscored caution about future interest rate hikes.
The dollar slipped to as low as 109.27 yen, its lowest level since October 2014, and was last trading at 109.37 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.