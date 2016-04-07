SINGAPORE, April 7 The dollar hit a fresh 17-month low against the yen on Thursday, staying on the defensive after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting last month underscored caution about future interest rate hikes.

The dollar slipped to as low as 109.27 yen, its lowest level since October 2014, and was last trading at 109.37 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)