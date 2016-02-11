SINGAPORE Feb 11 The dollar hit a fresh 15-month low versus the yen on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen the previous day gave investors no reason to change their minds that the next rate hike will be a long time coming.

The dollar fell to as low as 112.66 yen as of 0058 GMT, its lowest level since November 2014. The greenback was last down 0.5 percent at 112.80 yen. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)